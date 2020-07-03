Betty Drummond

Passed away at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Durham on Monday, June 29, 2020. Elizabeth Betty Anne Drummond (nee Brain) of Markdale in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Ian Drummond. Loving mother of David Drummond and his wife Joanne of Woodstock. Survived by niece Patricia Luft of Olds, Alberta. Predeceased by son James Drummond (2019). Betty was a medical librarian at the Charles Frost Co; she served as head librarian at the Markdale Library for 16 years and also sat on the board of the West Grey Library. She will be remembered by her friends in the community. A private memorial service will be held at the May Funeral Home, Markdale on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Interment in Markdale Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Grey Bruce, or Durham Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1407 Durham, ON N0G 1R0 would be appreciated. Condolences for the family may be arranged through May Funeral Home, 63 Main St. East, P.O. Box 423 Markdale, ON, N0C 1H0 (519-986-3310) www.mayfh.ca.



