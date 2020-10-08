1/1
Betty Egerde
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of Donald for 52 years. Dear sister of Nadine Ferris, Donna Bitschy (Donald), Gladys Fraser, and Harold Kerry (Linda). Sister-in-law to Ann Kerry and god-mother to Debbie Auger. Betty will be remembered by her 13 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Kerry, her brothers, Doug and Glen Kerry and her brothers-in-law Clare Fraser and Gerald Ferris. She was a long time member of Trillium Lutheran Church (St. John's) in Waterloo. She was a dedicated employee for many years at Bank of Montreal. Betty's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 10-10:45a.m. followed by the memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Please RSVP to attend the service. Cremation has taken place. Burial at New Dundee Union Cemetery following the service. Masks are mandatory in the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Trillium Lutheran Church or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Betty's memorial and to RSVP to attend


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
