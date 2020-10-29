Betty HAMILTON

Passed away on October 27, 2020 at Grand River Hospital (Kitchener, ON) at the age of 80. She is predeceased by her late husband Ken Hamilton (2001) of 43 years. Loving Mom of Wendy and Brian Dallner and Tim and Michele Hamilton. Loving Grandma of Tyler, Matthew, Sarah, Tiawna and Kailey. Dear Sister to Mary Lampman, Susan Fisher and John Fisher. Predeceased by her children, Kenneth Jr., Karen and Kevin; parents, John and Marie Fisher. Betty was a life-long employee of Lear Seating. Betty's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Celebration of Life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend Betty's visitation and service at henrywalser.com
. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Betty's memorial.