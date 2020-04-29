|
Passed away peacefully at People Care A.R. Goudie on Monday April 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of Helmut Strobel predeceased (2015). Forever remembered by her sons Don (Tami) Strobel, Dave (Annette) Strobel, John (Robyn) Strobel. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Tania (Todd) Straus, Allison (Kevin) Lofton, Holly (Justin) Strobel, Cameron (Jenn) Strobel, Joshua Strobel, Mark Strobel. Fondly remembered by her great grandchildren Talon, Brody, Colby, Kelton and Lincoln. Betty will be missed by her sisters Erica (Jean) Lizotte and Rennie Donahue along with many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends will be received at Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau (Kitchener) 519 904 0400 on Wednesday May 6 2020 from 1pm to 2pm. A service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel at 1pm. Interment at the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Donations to the People Care A. R. Goudie Home would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020