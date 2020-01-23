|
|
Joan went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her four loving daughters. Joan was in her 81st year. She struggled for many years with health issues, including diabetes and neuropathy. These conditions complicated a heel and bone infection, which ultimately took her life. For the past two years, Joan lived at Chelsey Park Retirement home in London, Ontario. Her loving husband, Clare, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2011. Survived by her four daughters, Debbie, Susan, Kathy (Randy) and Patty. Missed by grandchildren Jason (Laura), Philip (Ashley), Stephen (Justin), Kimberly, Ryan (Quinn) and by great-grandchildren Landon, Charlotte, Aiden, Isaac, Harmony, Zeke, Gewel and Zara. Also survived by her siblings David (Norma), deceased Bob (Gwen). Predeceased by her parents Omar and Verna Rudy. Joan enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening for many years and many vacations spent at Chesley Lake Camp. Since moving to Chelsey Park, she made many new friends, and enjoyed the fellowship with the other residents at mealtimes, social activities such as Bingo, cards or just chit chatting, as mom loved to meet new people. The family would like to express gratitude and sincere thanks to the wonderful nurses and PSWs at Chelsey Park, for their care and compassion. Friends will be received at West Park Church, 955 Gainsborough Road, London on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m., with a memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life in the chapel. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's honour to the Diabetes Association through the LONDON CREMATION SERVICES, (519) 672-0459 or online at www.londoncremation.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020