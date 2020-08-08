Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on June 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Stan, predeceased, loving mom of Nancy Ellis, Linda (Don) McLure, Ron (Carol) Rylott and Rick Rylott, cherished grandmother (Nan) of Tanya Witzke (Shawn Barrette), Jason (Allison) McLure, Bob Rylott, Matthew Rylott and Amanda Rylott, and great-grandmother of Noah Witzke, Megan Witzke, Maddox McLure, Mackenzie McLure, Dylan Barrette, Josee Barrette and Spencer Barrette much loved sister-in-law of Ken (Audrey) Rylott, Ray (Isabel) Rylott and Buck McLeish. Predeceased by her brothers Lang, Rod, Earl and Peter and sisters Irene, Isabel, Fern and Joan. Active member of 404 Wing in Kitchener Waterloo having served as president of Ladies Auxiliary and was the past president at her passing. Bev had a passion for cards and thoroughly loved her bid euchre outings at the Wing and "Just Us Jamming" sessions every Wednesday night. Bev's infectious laugh and sense of humour will be fondly missed by those who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Bedrosian for her wonderful care and generous spirit toward Mom. If desired donations to the 404 K-W WING, R.C.A.F.A. would be appreciated. The Rylott Family will gather at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. on Friday, August 14th, 2020. Friends will be received from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Beverley's life at 2:00 pm. Cremation has taken place, private interment was at Williamsburg Cemetery. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com