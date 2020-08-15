1/
Beverley "Joyce" Peckitt
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the ripe old age of 29, which she celebrated for the last 48 years. Joyce was born on February 8, 1943 in Culross Township, ON to Jean and George Marshall. Predeceased by her husband Russell "Buster" in 2010. Joyce is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Terry (Wayne), Trudy (Rob) and Tammy (Jim); grandchildren, Max (Amber), Axl (Justine), Zeke, Kelsey (Nick), Kamden, Shelby (Cameron), Dakota and Harley; her three great-grandchildren, Aubree, Kenslee and Sebastian; her sister, Joan (Gord); her in laws, Marg, Barb (John), Peggy; and her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister-in-law, Patsy and brother-in-laws, John and Allen. Joyce's passion was golf and apparently she never lost a golf ball considering the number of golf balls found at the house. She leaves behind a very close family that she was very proud of. A private celebration of Joyce's life will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Rescue Dogs Match or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Palliative Care, where Mom received incredible and compassionate care. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joyce's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
