Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the ripe old age of 29, which she celebrated for the last 48 years. Joyce was born on February 8, 1943 in Culross Township, ON to Jean and George Marshall. Predeceased by her husband Russell "Buster" in 2010. Joyce is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Terry (Wayne), Trudy (Rob) and Tammy (Jim); grandchildren, Max (Amber), Axl (Justine), Zeke, Kelsey (Nick), Kamden, Shelby (Cameron), Dakota and Harley; her three great-grandchildren, Aubree, Kenslee and Sebastian; her sister, Joan (Gord); her in laws, Marg, Barb (John), Peggy; and her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister-in-law, Patsy and brother-in-laws, John and Allen. Joyce's passion was golf and apparently she never lost a golf ball considering the number of golf balls found at the house. She leaves behind a very close family that she was very proud of. A private celebration of Joyce's life will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Rescue Dogs Match or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Palliative Care, where Mom received incredible and compassionate care. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Joyce's memorial.