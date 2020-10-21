Beverly BROWN

January 28, 1942 - October 16, 2020 We met at a dance on Labour Day weekend, 1985 and Bev saved her last dancefor me on October 16, 2020. {with love, Gord} Bev left us with these written words ... "Sadly, I must inform you I have changed my address. I leave behind my loving husband Gordon; my son Chris (Lisa) Carswell, precious grandchildren Kai, Gabe & Finlay; brother Bob (Judy) Manary; extended family Mike (Kelly) Brown, Mike Jr and Kathleen; Doug (Kim) Brown, Amanda (Zach), Colin, Jessica (Scott); Rob (Lisa) Brown and twins Madison and Jacob. Special thanks to my husband Gordon, for his love and devoted care throughout this illness. He was my rock. Gordon says he will remember what a special person I was to so many, always ready to travel, camp, go boating and skiing and that he will miss my companionship and love immensely. We were blessed with 35 wonderful years together. Also thanks to my '3 musketeer' nursing friends for their humour and endless visits, to my class of '65 nursing classmates who drove long distances to visit me, to my special lifetime friend Allyson and family Logan and Jocelyn, to all other friends, nurse Pat, PSWs and neighbours. They gave me many wonderful memories and their cards and texts were uplifting, consoling and helpful during a difficult time. I worked as a Registered Nurse at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for 30 years. I loved people, enjoyed my crafts, gardening, cottage times on Christian Island and most of all, time spent with family, children and friends. I felt a great love of life." Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
"God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be, He closed His arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." In tears we saw you sinking, we watched you fade away, Our hearts were almost broken, you fought so hard to stay. But when we saw you sleeping, so peacefully free from pain, We would not wish you back to suffer that again. So treasure her Lord, in Your garden of rest."