Born, December 8, 1937. Moved on and up May 22, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Marjorie and Horace Lightowlers and husbands Ernie Gray, Gord Masterson and Laverne Ellis. She will be greatly missed by her children Catherine, David (Joanne), and Andrew (Janice). Beloved grandmother of Candice-Leigh (Joss), Carl-James, David, Thomas (April), Amanda and Lori. Great-grandmother to Alex, Angie and Levi. Survived by her siblings Barbara, Carole, Sylvia and Bill. Bev loved spending time with her family and had a passion for drawing, painting and music. She spent her final years at St Andrews Terrace Cambridge, where she was well loved and cared for. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington. Arrangements entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


