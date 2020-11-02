1/
Beverly FITZGERALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Ron Fitzgerald Loving mother of Ann Elsaesser, Anita Sparre (Randy), Tanya Desjardins, Tiffany Thompson (Les) and Trevor Douglas (Tia). Cherished Grandmother of Delilah Desjardins and Alma Thompson. Dear daughter of Leonard and Mildred Smythe. Dear sister of William Smythe. Will be missed by her two nieces Trish Smythe and Amanda Smythe and the late Alicia and Willie Smythe and many cousins. Predeceased by her mother and father in law Ron and Muriel Fitzgerald. Beverly was a proud welder and longtime employee of Northfield Metal. Beverly's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:15 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 10:30 am. Please RSVP on the funeral home web site to attend the visitations on Wednesday or Thursday and the funeral service on Thursday. Masks are mandatory. Private cremation to follow. Interment in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery, Heidelberg. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Make A Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Beverly's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved