Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Ron Fitzgerald Loving mother of Ann Elsaesser, Anita Sparre (Randy), Tanya Desjardins, Tiffany Thompson (Les) and Trevor Douglas (Tia). Cherished Grandmother of Delilah Desjardins and Alma Thompson. Dear daughter of Leonard and Mildred Smythe. Dear sister of William Smythe. Will be missed by her two nieces Trish Smythe and Amanda Smythe and the late Alicia and Willie Smythe and many cousins. Predeceased by her mother and father in law Ron and Muriel Fitzgerald. Beverly was a proud welder and longtime employee of Northfield Metal. Beverly's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:15 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 10:30 am. Please RSVP on the funeral home web site to attend the visitations on Wednesday or Thursday and the funeral service on Thursday. Masks are mandatory. Private cremation to follow. Interment in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery, Heidelberg. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Make A Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
for Beverly's memorial.