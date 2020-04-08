Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Resources
More Obituaries for Bibiano VAZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bibiano Luis VAZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bibiano Luis VAZ Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Stirling Heights LTC, Cambridge at 84 years of age. Beloved husband of Antonetta. Loving father of Marcel Vaz (Larysa), and Eric Vaz. Cherished grandfather of Linnea, Amadeo, Maleyna, Atticus and Clara. Predeceased by brother Ornellas (Anne) Vaz and by sisters Clara Vaz and Mina Vaz. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the administration and staff of Stirling Heights LTC. The care, effort, and kindness you have all demonstrated to Luis and us will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Cambridge Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or a condolence on our funeral home website at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bibiano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -