Bill (Uncle) Befurt

Bill (Uncle) Befurt Obituary
Wilhelm 'Bill' Befurt of Ethel passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in his 56th year. Son of Wilhelm and Margaret (Stolzke) Befurt of Ethel. Brother of Hanna Ward, and George & Marylou Befurt, all of Kitchener, Herb & Teresa Befurt of Regina, SK., and Rick Befurt of Ethel. Uncle of Nikki & Richard Brito, Michelle Befurt & Mike Plumridge, Scott & Vanessa Befurt, and Jesse Befurt, all of Kitchener, Christina Befurt, Ryan & Kaitlyn Befurt, and Evan Befurt, all of Regina, SK., and Joey Befurt & Amanda Donohue of Atwood. Great-uncle of Alyssa, Carter, Lemmy, Michaela, Nathan, Willy, and Maryjane. Uncle Bill was predeceased by his great-nephew Owen. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Mill Courtland Community Centre (Mill St. & Stirling Ave.), Kitchener on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with words of remembrance at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020
