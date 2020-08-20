Bill GILLARD

Husband, Father, Musician, Teacher, died peacefully at home on August 17, 2020 in his 95th year. Bill was born William Gillard, in Honiton, Devonshire, England in 1926. Predeceased by his parents Benjamin Gillard and Louisa Jane Williams, brothers Jack, Ben, Len, sister Elizabeth and first wife Tessa. He will be forever missed by his adoring wife of over forty years, Pat (nee Douglas), his children, Andrew, Stephen (Marilyn), Susan (Jim) and Paddy, seven Grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, mother-in-law Theresa Douglas and brothers-in-law Richard, Charles and Kenneth. He joined the Fleet Air Arm when he was seventeen and came to Canada to learn to fly and fell he in love - with Canada. Bill immigrated to Canada in 1956, immediately immersing himself into the jazz scene of Waterloo Region. Bill was intelligent, creative, loved golf and had a wonderful sense of humour. He was engaged in politics, sports and life. Bill will be missed by so many, but he lived life out loud. Bill's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. A family service will be held, with interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Salvation Army (Kitchener) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
