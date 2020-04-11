|
Birute passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home in Toronto at the age of 91. She was born in Lithuania, lived in Germany and England before settling in Canada. Birute was predeceased by her beloved husband Jonas, sister Joana Zubrickas(Algimantas) and brother Algirdas Sukys. Birute has left behind her dear sister-in-law Vida Sukys. Birute and Jonas did not have any children, but she was close to her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her extended family across North America and in Lithuania. Birute was a dedicated employee of Mutual Life/Sunlife. She worked in the Payroll Department for more than 33 years, retiring in 1992. In retirement, she enjoyed meeting with former colleagues at the Concordia Club regularly. Birute was blessed to have many good friends and neighbours. She lived independently with their help and we are grateful to all who helped her in her later years. Habiba was a true friend and cared for Birute as though she were her own mother. Birute resided in Labdara for 10 months, where she received wonderful, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home, labdara.ca, or to a . A private funeral will be held. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Online memorials are welcome at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020