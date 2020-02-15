|
|
67, of Stratford, ON, died peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2020. Blake was holding hands with his beloved wife of 34 years, Lynn Davidson. He is also survived by his brother, Ken, and son Ryan and his family. Blake was predeceased by his father Ken (2016), his mother Shirley (2009) and brother Ross (2015). Blake had a passion for fast cars and travel, spending many holidays with Lynn at drag ways throughout Canada and the U.S.A. After suffering a stroke in 2011, Blake slowed down substantially but his stubborn side was evident to the end. His fight with cancer was swift. Following a diagnosis in December, and tests in January, he entered hospice in February, where he was able to have a brief window of pain free time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. A heart felt thank you to all doctors, nurses and volunteers involved with Blake's care. Cremation has taken place and at Blake's request there will be no service. Please remember the good times! Funeral arrangements entrusted to the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020