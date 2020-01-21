|
Bonnie Lynn (Dippel) Beirnes of Gowanstown passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in her 72nd year, in the Palmerston & District Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving mother of Chantelle Beirnes & Joel Baker of Mount Forest, and Michelle & Carey Henderson of Calgary, Alberta. Proud grandmother of Makena and Tyler Henderson. Beloved sister of Bryan Dippel of Listowel. Dear friend of Roger Will of Gowanstown, and cherished niece of Florence (Dippel) & Carmen Noble of Mount Forest. Predeceased by her parents Neil & Betty Lou (Daily) Dippel. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A private family service will be held, with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to London Health Sciences Cancer Centre - Victoria Hospital or Palmerston & District Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 21, 2020