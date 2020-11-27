Drew her last breath on this earth on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Wife of Robert Koeslag of Alma. Mother of Rebecca 'Becky' Koeslag of Alma, and Trevor and Danielle (Trask) Koeslag of Weyburn, SK. Grandmother of Denver, Cohen, and Adalynn. Sister of Jim and Susan Shannon of Drew, Sharon and Bruce Kaufman of Clifford, Bruce and Marg Shannon of Drew, Gerald and Susan Shannon of Port Severn, Jack and Wilma Shannon of Drew, and Dave and Elaine Shannon of Port Elgin, and sister-in-law of Lynda Shannon of Guelph, Remembered by Robert's siblings, Joanne and Bruce Dickert of London, Gerald and Ruth Koeslag of Drew, and Mary and Bruce Hutchison of Palmerston, and by her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Larry Shannon (October, 2015), Wayne Shannon (September, 2020) and by her parents Edward (November 1969) and Norma Shannon (August 2005). The work that she did was very much a reflection of the kind of person that she was. Whether it was "Catering or Quilting" she had to gather ingredients and pieces with care to be put together with love. The plan she had may have changed through-out the process but the final product provided comfort and warmth to friends, family, and sometimes complete strangers. Her easy-going manner and kind eyes made friends wherever she went, we quite often found her talking with people, only to hear later that she had no idea who they were or where they were from. Everyone that met her was better off for knowing her, whether it was her kind words, gestures, or her humor she could make your day that much better. Bonnie we will always love you and miss you. Visitation will be held at the Alma Community Hall (51 Simpson St. E., Alma) on Saturday, December 5th from 10:00 a.m. until to 12:00 noon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time to attend on the funeral home website by selecting RSVP on Bonnie's page, or by calling the funeral home at 519-338-2441. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Young Seo officiating. The service will be recorded and the link available on the funeral home website. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com