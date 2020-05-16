Passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ingeborg of 34 years, daughter Gloria (Mike) Cowan, nieces and nephews. Bora was predeceased by his parents, Ziva and Saveta, brother Dusko and sister Dana. Bora Bosika was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Church (Nazarene). Bora was born on February 18, 1929 in Baranda, Serbia (formerlyYugoslavia). From early youth, he was a faithful attendee of the Apostolic Christian Church (Nazarene). As a conscientious objector, he spent seven and a half years in prison. Upon his release, he saved enough money to escape to freedom. He journeyed for three days with his cousin to Italy and was reunited with believers. In 1962, Bora finally arrived in Canada and settled in Kitchener, Ontario. A hard worker, he saved enough money to bring his mother and daughter to Canada and developed a successful carpentry business. On April 5th, 1986, he married Ingeborg Mueller from Cleveland, Ohio. He was known as a generous and hospitable brother, who would host many barbecues and was always ready to help anyone in need. In his later years, he suffered and his health began to decline after a diagnosis of dementia. The caregivers and nurses had great respect and affection for him, because he was always cheerful and thankful. In his final hour, he was surrounded by loved ones singing his favourite hymns. After a prayer, he squeezed everyone's hands and said, "Thank you." Those were his final words before he left his earthly home. A private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, donations to medical aid in Eastern Europe through ACCMBC would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Bora's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.