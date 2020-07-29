Passed away peacefully, with his granddaughter and daughter-in-law by his side at Innisfree House Hospice at the age of 94. Predeceased by his first love Jean (1993), granddaughter Sarah (1999), son Barry (2011) and most recently his second wife Barbara (2018). Bud is survived and will be forever missed by his perogie and banana muffin makers Kelly (Diane) and 'his dog Frankie', his favourite (and only) daughter-in-law Debbie (Gary), grandson Matt (Stephen). Bud will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lynn and granddaughter Erin. Bud is also survived by the family of his second wife, Cherrie and Bruce, Steve and Astrid, Ron and Carol, Andrew and Natalie, and Heather and Mark. The calls, cards, photos and love that was sent from all over the world was treasured and appreciated. Special thanks to Jane, without you the last six months wouldn't have been possible. Your kindness and companionship will never be forgotten. Per Bud's wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be interred with Jean at Parkview Cemetery in Waterloo. Per Kelly's insistence, the grave marker will be updated to reflect his new address. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. One day at a time. Easy does it.



