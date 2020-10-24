1/1
Braden Michael HILLARY
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Friday October 16 2020 at the age of 21. Youngest child to Tara (Terry) brother to Jasmine, William, Tj and uncle to his little wiggle-bum Rhylynn. Braden will be sadly missed by his Grandmas Heather, Ann and Grandpa Ralph, Aunts Rhonda (Josh), Karen (Mike), Christine. Cousins Parker, Kendall, Paisley and Candace, and many friends. He is reunited in to the arms of his Papa Steve and Aunt Sam. Braden bravely fought an 11 month battle with Testicular Cancer. The family will receive friends at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St N, Cambridge, on Wednesday October 21 at 2-4pm and 7-9pm with cremation to follow. In liew of flowers, donations to Testicular Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lilian
