Bradley Wiese died September 15, 2020 peacefully at Toronto General Hospital at the age of 66. Brad was the devoted husband of Holly for 27 years. He remains firmly in the hearts of his children Jessie Wiese, Nikki McKenzie (granddaughter Alora), Brad Koenig and Christian Koenig. Brad is also survived by his dear mother Donna, his sisters Janice O'Keeffe (Doug), Shawn Wiese (Ray). He was much appreciated as an affectionate brother-in-law to Wendy Wildfong and the Schaub/Press family. Brad lived every day fully, a great cook, baker, fixer of anything broken. He especially reveled in his life in the last 8 months following lung transplant surgery. A family man first and foremost, his generous nature, surprising humour and quiet but engaged presence leaves a lasting and strong impression. We will always remember his gentle nature and big heartedness. His family gives many thanks to the medical staff of TGH for their exquisite care of Brad throughout his journey there. There will be no memorial gathering at this time. A celebration of Brad's life is to be held at a later date when friends and family can fully enjoy their memories together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation to support the Toronto Lung Transplant Program would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute
or call 416-603-5300. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Bradley's memorial.