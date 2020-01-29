|
Brad passed away on January 22nd 2020 unexpectedly and peacefully with his family by his side. Loving husband of Heather Joni Betts. Dearest father to Jeremy (Melissa) and Kristopher (Becky) and adored grandfather to six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Charles, Teresa and Tina. There will be a Celebration of Life for Brad on Friday, January 31 from 6-9 pm at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020