Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradly Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradly Raymond Betts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brad passed away on January 22nd 2020 unexpectedly and peacefully with his family by his side. Loving husband of Heather Joni Betts. Dearest father to Jeremy (Melissa) and Kristopher (Becky) and adored grandfather to six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Charles, Teresa and Tina. There will be a Celebration of Life for Brad on Friday, January 31 from 6-9 pm at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -