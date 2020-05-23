Branislav (Brani) Dujin
Passed away April 22, 2020 at Forest Heights Nursing Home Kitchener. Branislav was born in Yugoslavia (Serbia) on June 15, 1949. Dear husband of Bozanka. Sadly missed by daughter Daniella and Trevor of Australia, son Filip (Sanja) and grandsons Simisha, Nebojsha and granddaughter Yelena of Bright. Brani worked hard and loved cars as an autobody repairman in his shop "Branislav Autobody" in Kitchener from 1985 - 2001. He helped many immigrants from the former Yugoslavia. He had a generous heart and loved to help them get a better life here in Canada. He is predeceased by his parents and younger brother. Survived by a sister in Serbia. Brani loved his family, and his Jagermeister. Burial has taken place at Williamsburg Cemetary Kitchener.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
