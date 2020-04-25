|
It's with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Brenda on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her mother Margret Majaury and brothers Brian (Jo 2016), Bob (Bev), Gavin (Karen), and Craig. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Predeceased by her father Kenneth Majaury and brother David Majaury. Brenda was loved by everyone whose lives she touched. Her smile and laugh will be missed. Most of all Brenda loved spending time with her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, pending the end of the pandemic restrictions. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. Memorial donations can be made to the Sunnyside Foundation online at www.sunnysidefoundation.com. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020