Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at their home at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Wilfred for 46 years. Loving mother of Kimberley Gamble, Pamela (Joe) Freitas and Jamie (Brian) Bester. Cherished grandma of Sarah, Rochelle, Amelia, Laila, Gillian, Landon and Quinton, and great-grandma of Jayden, Addisyn and Alexander. Dear sister of Doris (Frank) Thibeau, Russell (Josephine) Richard and Lorne Richard. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews and her many friends. Predeceased by her son Edmond "Eddie" (1991), her sister and four brothers. Brenda was passionate about her faith and an active member of the Light of the World prayer group. She was a loyal friend of Bill W. Brenda will be remembered for her kindness, her bright smile and her amazing hugs. She had a zest for life that could brighten anyone's day. She left behind a legacy love that will be forever cherished. Brenda's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 11 Traynor Ave., Kitchener on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Those wishing to attend Brenda's visitation and service must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Brenda's memorial.