|
|
BRADLEY, Brenda "Penny"Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 75. Predeceased by her parents Gorman and Estelle Kennedy. She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years Gordon Bradley. Lovingly remembered by her children Wendy (Mark), Steve (Sherry), Lisa (Laurindo) and Rik (Melissa). Grandma will be missed by Michael, David, Matthew, Shannon, Shawn, Megan, Tyler and Sarah. Her siblings Wayne (Marie), Arnold (Lynn), Maureen, her many nieces and nephews, as well as her extended Kitchener Rangers family will cherish her memory.Cremation has taken place. With respect to the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of Penny's life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Penny's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020