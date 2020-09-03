1/1
Brenda BRGUDAC
We regret to announce the passing of Brenda Brgudac on her 69th birthday at St. Mary's Hospital on September 1, 2020. She will be missed by her loving husband Karlo Brgudac of 47 years and her children: Tim and Tony (Melissa). She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Brooke, Rowen and Denver. She will be missed by relatives in Croatia and her volunteer club at Optimist Club-Twin Cities. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to their local Optimist Club would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brenda's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
