1/
Brenda Joyce (Laurence) Ferguson
1954-11-13 - 2020-09-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A resident of Arkona, Ontario. Brenda passed away at Victoria Hospital, London after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday Sept.1 2020 in her 66th year. Predeceased by her husband Ken, parents Oscar and Joyce Laurence, brother Eric (nephew Kyle). An avid golfer among other pursuits Brenda will be missed by her remaining brothers David (Marlene) and Michael (Mary) of Kitchener-Waterloo. At Brenda's request no service was held. Interment in Woodville to rest alongside her husband.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved