Brenda KAUFMAN

Brenda Marie Kaufman died peacefully at home in Listowel on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of family and friends. Loving her for fifty years, and now eternally, is her husband Bob with whom she experienced many joys, especially boating on the Bay. Her daughter Nicole remembers thirty-five years of motherly love and guidance. Full of precious memories are her sisters Sandra Milne, and Patricia Weber and Stuart Janzen, Russ Smith and Kathy Galbraith, and the Kaufman in-laws; Wayne and Deb Kaufman, Susan and Martin Doran, and Nancy Kaufman. She was a very special Auntie "B" to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her delightful nature will be missed by the Gibson clan and her many, many friends. Going before Brenda were her parents Clara (Gibson) and Gordon Weber, sister Jodeyne Weber Smith, and brother-in-law Murray Milne, her parents-in-law Audrey (Illman) and Harry Kaufman, Rick Kaufman (Bob's brother), and nephew Jason Kaufman. Brenda lived her sixty-seven years in Listowel where she showed a zest for community through her varied activities. She graduated as a U of T dental hygienist, although she is best known for her water colour artistry. Oh, she loved to paint! She had a wonderful ability to make a heart connection to many people through her physical being and her art. Brenda arrived at a state of Hygge. She found pure contentment beyond her physical challenges through human connections, painting and music. Brenda, Bob and Nicole are in gratitude for health services both at Listowel Memorial Hospital and private practices. There is a special thanks to Dr. Barb Matthews who stood at Brenda's helm and navigated many storms as an M.D. and friend. A private funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Don McCallum. The service will be live-streamed, and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Reluctantly and due to COVID, there will be no visitation or reception. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Love is Universal... Always present and knows no end. It is an ever-flowing glow." pmw. To remember Brenda, don't forget to play, slip outside the lines when necessary, and paint life as you see it. Online condolences can be made left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca