Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda McINTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lee McINTYRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lee McINTYRE Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 65 in Kitchener, Ontario. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Phillips (Jeff) and grandchildren, Allyson and Trent of Oro, sisters Debbie Tohivsky (Murray) of Windsor and Shelley Milatz of Waterloo and step-daughter Christine McIntyre of Waterloo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brenda was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Milatz (Noble), brother Russel Milatz Jr., step-father Bob Mason and step-father Russel Milatz Sr. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services at this time. A family gathering to celebrate Brenda's life will take place in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence or donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -