Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 65 in Kitchener, Ontario. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Phillips (Jeff) and grandchildren, Allyson and Trent of Oro, sisters Debbie Tohivsky (Murray) of Windsor and Shelley Milatz of Waterloo and step-daughter Christine McIntyre of Waterloo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brenda was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Milatz (Noble), brother Russel Milatz Jr., step-father Bob Mason and step-father Russel Milatz Sr. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services at this time. A family gathering to celebrate Brenda's life will take place in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence or donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020