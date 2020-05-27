On May 22nd God called Brenda to be with her daughter Tracy who passed away January 4, 2000. She will be missed by her husband Ernie and daughter Sabrina. She will also missed by her sisters Judieth and Laurie. Her sisters-in-law Marlene Borutski, Judy Herron, Lorraine Herron and Maureen Clouthier. Her brothers-in-law Gary, Kevin and Eugene Cashubec but most of all she will be missed by her cat Nikki. Arrangements are entrusted to The Graham Giddy Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, you can leave a donation with the Humane society. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.