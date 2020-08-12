Brenda RAGETH

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, with her husband by her side, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of Juerg Rageth. Loving mother to Katie Pereira (Marc) and Nana to Ruby Pereira. She was the daughter of Vince and Vera Bassford and sister of Jim Bassford. Aunt to Sara (Jay) and Leah (Chris), a good friend to their mother Mary Lou. A cousin to Donna (Al) Rhonda (Ross) and Cathy (Jim). A cherished friend to so many beautiful people. Also missed greatly by her extended family in Switzerland. She was born and grew up in Cambridge Galt where she raised her family and worked as a teacher for many years, a career which she loved. She met Juerg while travelling with her good friend Barb in Africa - a story her family never grew tired of hearing. She loved spending time with friends and family, reading a good book and visiting her cottage in Sauble Beach, which she lovingly referred to as "God's Land." She had a true knack for gardening, and flowers and plants never failed to bring a smile to her face. She will be missed for her comforting cooking, sense of humour and contagious laugh. As per her family's wishes, no funeral or visitation arrangements will be held. Cremation has taken place. Maybe have a drink in her honour in the safety of your home. She would like that. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause that supports Africa, the continent Brenda fell in love with, that holds some of her most cherished memories.



