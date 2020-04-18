Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Brett David KNOX

Brett David KNOX Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Brett Knox passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus, just one month into his 50th year. Brett is the beloved husband to Angela Knox (nee Schildroth) and proud dad of Callum and Grace. He is the cherished son of John and Laura Knox (nee McDermid) and wonderful son-in-law to Russell and Dianne Schildroth, brother to David and Cindy Benning and brother-in-law to Bradley and Stephanie Schildroth. Brett will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his niece and nephew, close friends and extended soccer and skating families. Brett was passionate about soccer and had participated in all aspects and levels of the beautiful game. However, he was most proud of being a soccer coach. He had a gift of building better people while building their skills within the game of soccer. Due to Covid-19, a private visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends are invited to view Brett's service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre, Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club (KWSC) or Canadian Tire Jump Start Charities would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brett's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020
