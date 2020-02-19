|
PAYSON, Brian Alan Passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 62 years. Beloved father of Beth Payson (Mark Miller), Vickie Payson (Gregg Mattinson), Katie Kosid (Brad), and Diane Payson. Dear grandfather of Meredith, Abby, Audrey, Carter, and Parker. Loved brother of Paul Payson (Tiina). Beloved son of Ronald Payson and the late Gladys (nee Gowdey). Brian was a longtime member of Calvary United Church, St. Jacobs, and a devoted member of the choir there. He will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and sense of humour. A devoted father to his girls, and a proud grandpa, Brian will be missed by those near and dear to him. Brian's family will receive relatives and friends at Calvary United Church, 48 Hawkesville Rd., St. Jacobs, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m., where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Drew Maxwell officiating. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Thresholds Homes and Supports, 236 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2H 5C8, or to Calvary United Church, 48 Hawkesville Rd., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020