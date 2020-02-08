Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Brian Correia

Brian Correia Obituary
Passed away suddenly on February 5, 2020 at the age of 34. Loving dad to Lily, Emily and Charlotte. Dearly missed by the mother of his children, Lorie Dietrich. Dear son of Estella and Tony Correia. Cherished brother to Caroline Correia (Philip Mathies), Aaron Correia and Pauline (Chris) Witzel. Special and loving uncle to Isla, Simon and Owen Mathies and Caleb, Nathan, Andrew, Isaiah, Maria and Lucy Witzel. Dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates. He was an inspiration, especially as a father and uncle. The tremendous and patient way he cared for his children was something that many would comment on after meeting him only once. A constant source of fun and good humour, Brian made family life a priority and made friends effortlessly. He was an enthusiastic athlete, a wonderful cook and a loyal friend. We adored him and will miss him dearly. Brian's family will receive relatives and friends from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 (vigil prayers at 8:30 p.m.) and from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Resurrection will be held at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, 305 Laurentian Drive, Kitchener, on February 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery followed by a reception in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a Trust Fund for Lily, Emily and Charlotte Correia (cheques payable to Tony Correia) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brian's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020
