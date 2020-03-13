|
Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 33 years to Theresa, and loving father of Rachel (Dan), and Travis (Julia). Brian will be dearly missed by brother Larry (Mary), sister Betty-Anne, and his nieces, nephew, and great nephews. Brian was an employee of Bell Canada for 37 years, and in retirement became an enthusiastic supporter of Tim Hortons, keeping local franchises afloat with daily visits with his many friends. He was an avid runner and ran four marathons. Brian was a dedicated parishioner at St. Anthony Daniel Church where he was head usher, a committed volunteer at the St. Vincent De Paul Society, and served as a member of the OPP Auxiliary. Brian lived his life according to Catholic values, setting an upstanding example for his family, community, and everybody who knew him. Brian's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 4 p.m. & 7 - 9PM on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Vigil Prayers at 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony Daniel R.C. Church, 29 Midland Dr., Kitchener, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or St. Vincent De Paul Society - St. Anthony Daniel would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brian's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020