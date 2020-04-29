|
|
1955-2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer. Loving husband to Donna Bock for 38 years, loving father to Michelle and Tim and a very special Papa to Ian. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Isabel Bock. Son-in-law to Elizabeth and Harold (deceased) Hintz. Special brother-in-law to Ruthann and Real Rodrigues of Alberta, Henry and Debbie Hutfloetz of Kitchener, Mark and Marylou Sipperall of Kitchener, Linda and Peter Mossel (deceased) and John and Annette Roussel (deceased). Brian was very close to all his nieces and nephews and had a very special bond with his cousin Judy and friends. Brian worked as a truck driver for Conestoga Meat Packers for over 25 years, he was a dedicated Kitchener Rangers season ticket holder for countless years and worked there from 1963-1996. He loved taking his nieces, nephews, grandson and daughter to games and sharing his passion of hockey. Brian loved quiet drives on the weekend, sitting around a campfire with loved ones, trips to the casino and spending time at the beach. Brian will be greatly missed with all the people he crossed paths with. Donations can be made to the . www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020