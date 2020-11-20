Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his Loved ones, at his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori, Loving father to Nathan (Shelby), Keenan (Scott), Grandpa to Sloane. Son of Orville and Ruth. Brother to Kevin (Kim), Brad (Belinda), Darrell (Lisa). Uncle to Derrick, Jenn, Ryan , Jay, Roslyn and Avery. Brother-in-law to late Pari( Dave), Jamie (Andrea), Ellen (Andy). Uncle to Nicole (Gary, Max, Luke) Jack and Drew. Brian was a Dairy Farmer, Champion Ploughman, and took pride in being a member of the New Dundee Snowmobile Club. Lori and family would like to thank everyone who helped them throughout this time. Thanks to Dave and Teri for all their Love and Support. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors at Grand River Cancer Centre and the Nursing Staff at LHIN. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville. Personal condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca