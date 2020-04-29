|
|
June 15, 1952 - April 26, 2020 On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Brian passed away peacefully at Oakville Hospital. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 40 years. Dear father to Erin Blajev (Nik) and Christian Koebel. Dear son of Fred Koebel and the late Virginia. Brother to Tom Koebel, Bill Koebel (Holly), Diane Koebel, Susan Kienapple (David) and the late Marie Koebel. Brother-in-law to Judie Paxton (the late Ron). Brian leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, be kind to one another.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020