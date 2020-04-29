Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian KOEBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Frederick KOEBEL


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Frederick KOEBEL Obituary
June 15, 1952 - April 26, 2020 On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Brian passed away peacefully at Oakville Hospital. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 40 years. Dear father to Erin Blajev (Nik) and Christian Koebel. Dear son of Fred Koebel and the late Virginia. Brother to Tom Koebel, Bill Koebel (Holly), Diane Koebel, Susan Kienapple (David) and the late Marie Koebel. Brother-in-law to Judie Paxton (the late Ron). Brian leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, be kind to one another.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -