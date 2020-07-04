At the close of one of those beautiful summer evenings which he loved, Brian Marshall Killen passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on June 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret, his 3 children, Maureen Lamont (Rick) of Kitchener, Dwight of Pickering, Reid (Janice) of Ottawa, his 3 grandchildren, Shanna of Vancouver, Brian of Santiago, Chile and Wesley, also of Vancouver, and his brother Desmond (Pam) of Clearwater, Florida Son of the late Marshall Smith Killen and Matilda Gailey Killen (nee Gilmour) of Northern Ireland Born in Azores, Portugal on June 19, 1933, while his parents were stationed there with Western Union. He was raised in North Sydney, Nova Scotia where he and Margie became high school sweethearts He served with the RCAF while attending College Militaire Royale, in St. Jean-sur-Richlieu, PQ After moving to Montreal, Brian and Margie were married on June 16, 1956, with 3 children to follow In 1968, the family moved to Kitchener and Brian continued what would become a 37-year career with Bell Canada Brian is lovingly remembered by family and friends as a good man who was a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and colleague. He was an avid walker who enjoyed a stroll around the neighbourhood and a chat with those he met. He will be missed by all. As per Brian's wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation As Brian was a survivor of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a donation can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers A special thank you to Dr. Trussler, Dr. Upenieks, Dr. Harlick and the nursing staff at St. Mary's and Grand River hospitals who gave excellent care to Brian. Thank you also to Pharmacist Mike, the PSWs and LIHN staff who thoughtfully cared for Brian. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519) 904 0400. A wonderful person, friend and aide, one who was better God never made; a wonderful worker, so loyal and true, one in a million - that person was you. Just in your judgment, always right; honest and liberal, ever upright; Loved by your friends and family too, a wonderful person - that person was you.