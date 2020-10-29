On October 22, 1971 I married my soul mate. Forty-nine years later, on our anniversary day, he gave me flowers and we said good-bye. I will miss him so much but he will be with me forever in my heart. It is with heart wrenching sadness we let you know that Brian has ended his seven year battle with stroke and dementia. Now he can once again walk, run, eat and speak. And how can we not be glad for his freedom from this long and difficult illness. Left to go on without him are his loving and devoted wife Edna (formerly Dabbs), his beautiful daughters whom he loved dearly, Tracy Lynne Fler (Paul) and their children Dawson, Ellis and Alia, and Lisa Joanne Nugent (Chris Carswell) and their children Kai, Gabe and Finlay. Brothers Kevin Nugent (Nancy), Gerry Nugent, sister Loretta Doyle and sister-in-law Patricia Nugent and sister-in-law Beatrice Howse. Brian was predeceased by his parents Alice and William Nugent, brother Leo Nugent, brother-in-law Gerald Doyle and by parents-in-law Alice and Edward Dabbs and brother-in-law David Howse. Born on Bell Island Newfoundland, Brian came to Ontario when he was twelve years old and lived most of his life in Cambridge. He was the most outgoing, friendly person you would ever meet. It didn't seem to matter where you travelled he knew someone there. He played some golf, liked to bowl but cars were his biggest passion. He started his working career at Ridgehill Ford Sales and ended it with his own Brian Nugent Sales, a long held dream. He loved his red 1969 Ford Fairlane convertible and could always be seen in various parades or toting a bride and groom. He was a proud and long standing member of the Knights of Columbus and Preston Legion. We would like to say a special thank you to St. Andrews Terrace Cambridge and their wonderful dedicated staff (too numerous to mention) for their love and care of Brian in his four year stay there. In this time of Covid-19 it is difficult to say good-bye in any normal fashion. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date and we hope as many as possible will be able to join us and share their stories of Brian. Donations to Heart and Stroke or Alzheimer Society appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
. This world, however beautiful was never meant to be The place that we would call our home for all eternity. And though we would not choose to leave, a loving God knows best, And in His time, He lifts us to a place of peace and rest.