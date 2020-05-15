Passed away peacefully on Friday May 8th, 2020. Pre -deceased by his wife Miecia. Survived by partner Dorit and cousin June. Brian worked for Steve's TV in Kitchener for many years. He loved to travel and having a good time with friends. Brian would appreciate any Charitable donations be made to: St. Mary's General Hospital, Lions Foundation of Canada, Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or Canadian Lung Association. A reception for friends and neighbours will be held at a later date when social distancing is no longer a requirement.



