Died peacefully, at Hamilton General Hospital, on Friday, October 16, 2020 in his 74th year. Brian was a long-time resident of Ayr. Beloved husband of Phoebe (Nee McDonald). Loving father of Rob, Andrea Koebel ( Mark); loving step-father of Jackie, Jeff (Natalie). Cherished grandfather of Tanner, Cole, Shelby, Cole, Molly, Cody, Meghan, Mason, Rilee, Presley and Brinkleigh. Dear brother of Don (Julie), Janet Dance (Ken) and Mark (Lynn), brother-in-law of Karen Cornish. Brian will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Doris Eby. Brian was an award winning dairy farmer. He served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Waterloo Holstein Club for over 30 years, and was a longtime 4H leader. He volunteered for many years with the Ayr Minor Hockey Association. Cremation has taken place, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm. Kipp Funeral home. Friends may gather at the Ayr Chapel, Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St., Ayr on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday October 21st from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. In keeping with current COVID-19 restrictions, mask must be worn, and social distancing maintained. PLEASE RSVP ON THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE. A family service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020. Interment at the Aye Cemetery. Donations to the Waterloo Holstein Club or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
or by contacting WM.KIPP 519-632-8228