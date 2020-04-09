|
|
Passed away on April 5, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Mayberry). Loving father of Adam (Angela) and Crystal. Cherished grandpa of Chloe, Lukas, Braiden and Owen. Dear brother of JoAnn Maurer, Wayne (Shirley) and Bruce (Laurie). Predeceased by his parents, Leslie "Bill" and Mable Storer, brother Robert, sister-in-law Beverly and brother-in-law Bob. As per Brian's wishes, there will be no service and a private family burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian War Plane Museum, Hamilton would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brian's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020