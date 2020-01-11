|
|
It's with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that Brian Denomme has died unexpectedly as a result of an accident on Wednesday, January 8th. He was 51 years old. Brian will be deeply missed by so many. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Sue; his children, Maddie, Mackenzie and Jack; his parents, Vince and Diane and his brothers Mike (Faune) and Scott (Lori) as well as his in-laws (John and Barbara Strub; Richard, Debbie and Cathie). Brian also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly not to mention a huge community of friends. Brian was the "fun dad" who always had energy for another game, another activity or one more ride around the lake on the tube. Brian could turn a walk in the forest or a pile of leaves into an adventure. If there was a costume party - his costume was the best and the neighborhood kids will forever remember him and his elaborate schemes to scare "trick or treaters" who dared to visit his door on Halloween. He simply delighted in being with his kids and their friends and always had time for them and their activities. Brian put the same kind of energy into his career and friendships. He was president of Fritz-Alder Precast and a partner of Alder Concrete Group. He was never too busy to help with a project, to solve a problem or even to move a heavy piece of furniture. If someone needed help or support - Brian was the first one there. He turned his deep love of friends and gratitude for life into a passion project as one of the founding members of KW Legacy - a charity with the mandate of making the community better through service and good deeds. Through KW Legacy Brian challenged all of us to be grateful for what we had and to be great in our community by finding ways to serve others. He was the heart of his many friendships and leaves a very big legacy behind of family, friendship and service. Brian and Sue share the kind of love that is rare to find. As high school sweethearts - they have built a life and a love together that has weathered the many storms of life not only as partners but as best friends. It was apparent, even in his final hours, that their love will truly last forever. Brian's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519-749-8467) on Saturday Jan 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass for Brian will be held at St. Mary's RC Church, 56 Duke St. Kitchener, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. Private interment in Parkview Cemetery. The family would appreciate donations to a family trust fund for Brian and Sue's children (cheques accepted at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brian's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020