Passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Joan Watkin (nee Young) for 63 years. Dear father of Lynne (Kevin) Fries and the late Dawn Watkin. Cherished granddad to Amanda Drumond (Vince) and Sasha (Jason) Carreiro. Great-granddad to Audrey, Harrison, Rowan and Evelyn. Predeceased by his siblings Joan (Norman) McInnis, Derek (Barbara) Watkin, and Lilly (Bill) Wilson. Also remembered by his many nieces and nephews, in both Canada and England. Brian served in the British Royal Navy for seven years as an electrician. He and Joan married on August 19, 1956 and later immigrated to Canada in 1963, finally settling in Guelph, Ontario. After working as a machinist for several years, Brian's artistic talent drew him to a career in the graphic arts. Following retirement from the Ministry of Agriculture at the University of Guelph, Brian and Joan enjoyed vacationing in the U.S. and eastern Canada, eventually buying their dream property on the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick. Brian was active in his church choir and enjoyed performing in local theatre. Family and friends fondly remember Brian for his fun-loving antics with whom they shared much laughter and happy memories. The family extends their heart-felt gratitude to the staff at Sunnyside Home for their compassionate care over the past four years. Brian's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Due to current social dis-tancing restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend Brian's visitation at www.henrywalser.com
or by calling 519-749-8467. Please note, wearing a face mask is mandatory to attend Brian's visitation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Fundy Community Foundation - Dawn Watkin Memorial Scholarship, would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).