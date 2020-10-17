1/2
Brian Zmija
With his family at his side, Brian passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of 47 years to Victoria (Bilitz). Loving father of Billy (Shelly) Zmija, Nicole Zmija (James Burt), and the late Raquel (Rikki) Zmija (2014). Cherished papa to Andrew, Jessica, Brandon, Wayne and Ethan. Dear brother of Sharon (John) Carey and his twin sister, Brenda Zmija. Brother-in-law to Helga Bilitz. Fondly remembered by nephew and niece Ryan and Shannon. Predeceased by his parents, Alvin and Dorothy Zmija, and his brothers, Wayne and Stephen. Brian's family will celebrate his life privately. He will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A special thank you to the ICU and 7th Floor Medical Staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion to Brian during his hospital stay. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KidsAbility Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Brian's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
