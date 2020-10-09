1/2
Bruce BOUCHER
Born in Swansea, Toronto, Bruce passed away peacefully on month day, in Waterloo, in his 83rd year. Bruce will be missed by Mary, Kim, Susan, Katja, Bettina, Sam, Don and Marion Boucher. Predeceased by Jeff in 2014. As a young man, Bruce spent many wonderful summers on his uncle's farm near Moorefield. When Bruce was 14 he met Mary on the Robb farm where they both were working. At age 17 he earned the Queen's Scout award. In 1960 he married and started his fuel oil business. Later, he and Dave Jones started a business partnership - Boucher & Jones. They won awards of excellence. Bruce had a 55 year career and retired in June 2015. He was hard-working, patient, and dedicated to his family and his community. He was active in: Kinsmen, Rotary (Paul Harris award), church, and investment clubs. He planned exciting summer vacations for his family. We remember lots of good times at the chalet in Beaver Valley. The fly-in hunt camp at Mud Lake was a fantastic place to spend a hot August week fishing with his grandchildren. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing with his buddies at Mud Lake and Elizabeth Bay hunt camp, Manitoulin Island. Bruce lived a life of meaning and purpose - always putting others first. If desired, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to Drayton Entertainment, KidsAbility, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of Bruce's life will be announced at a later date.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 9, 2020.
