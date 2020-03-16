Home

Suddenly at his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020, Mr. Robert Bruce Kempston of Listowel, in his 63rd year. Husband of the late Barb Kempston. Dear father of Jason Kempston and Jess Pagotto of Nelson, B.C., and Stacey and Matt Clarkson, and Rhea Kempston and Ryan Goetz, all of Listowel. Stepfather of Jessica and Joe Vertulia of Listowel, Meghan and Brodie McArthur of Breslau, and Tyler Robb and Kathleen McCrohan of Wellesley. Grandfather of Paisley, Alexis, Madison, Kaiden, Beckett, Claire, and Hadleigh. Brother of Brad and Judy Kempston of Niagara Falls, and Carol and Ron Horton of Goderich. Son-in-law of Jack and Wendy Zilliax, and brother-in-law of Sally and Ray Roswell, Robert Zilliax, and Donald and Tammy Zilliax, all of Listowel. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Rhea Kempston. *** please stay at home if you are sick *** Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception and further celebration of Bruce's life will follow at the Listowel Kin Station from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sprint interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Listowel, or would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020
